No tax up to Rs 10 lakh received from employer for Covid treatment

New Delhi, Feb 1 The Finance Bill has notified that income-tax shall not be charged on the amount received by a taxpayer for medical treatment from employer or from any person for treatment of Covid-19 during FY 2019-20 and subsequent years.

The Finance Ministry had earlier announced that in order to provide relief to the family members of such taxpayers, income-tax exemption shall be provided to ex-gratia payment received by family members of a person from the employer of such person or from other person on the death of the person on account of Covid-19 during FY 2019-20 and subsequent years.

Also, it was stated that the exemption shall be allowed without any limit for the amount received from the employer and the exemption shall be limited to Rs 10 lakh in aggregate for the amount received from any other persons.

In order to provide the relief as stated in the press statement, it is proposed to amend clause

