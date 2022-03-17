No trust vote: Imran Khan govt directs spy agencies to monitor lawmakers

Ahead of the vote on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has directed the civilian intelligence agencies to monitor the lawmakers, reported local media citing sources.

According to the sources, the development came during a meeting of the PTI's political committee chaired by Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday, reported The News International.

Imran Khan has directed the spy agencies to monitor the lawmakers' location, movement and record their phone calls. The premier also ordered them to strictly monitor Sindh House and submit a report to him on a daily basis.

Notably, this comes after dozens of dissident PTI MNAs came out in open on Thursday and moved to Sindh House citing security concerns.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan tasked Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to placate the disgruntled lawmakers of PTI to thwart the Opposition's no-trust move, according to the media outlet.

Amid growing discontent against the Imran Khan government, the Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor