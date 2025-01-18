"No words to express happiness": Chandra Arya's family in India delighted on his decision to run for Canadian PM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 : Indo-Canadian political leader Chandra Arya's family expressed delight on his decision to run for the post of Prime Minister of Canada. Noting his exceptional achievements, the family said that Arya continues to stay connected to his roots, despite the distance between them. The family highlighted his career trajectory and the various professions Arya was associated with before becoming a political leader.

Govindiah, father of Chandra Arya told ANI, "There are no words to express my happiness".

He highlighted how Arya who was born in a village made his way to Canada, with the path involving several career paths before he rounded up as the Member of Parliament for Nepean, Canada.

Govindiah toldthat Chandra had been a bright student in his school days and after his studies, he was selected for the Indian Army and subsequently for the DRDO.

"You see, soon after he completed his MBA, he went for an interview for the Army. He was selected as second lieutenant. But by that time, he got another interview from Delhi, DRDO and joined there as a junior scientist. But he was not happy with the atmosphere there. So he came back. Here, he joined, Karnataka State Financial Corporation, as deputy manager".

In his early years, Chandra Arya donned several hats.

Govindiah toldthat after his stint at KSFC, Chandra Arya resigned and started his own project consultancy, later moving to granite cutting and polishing unit. He spent some time in Oman and Qatar and eventually moved to Canada to work in a financial company, "He came into contact with an Indian-origin business man, who invited him to be the Vice President in the company", Govindiah said.

Later on in Canada, Arya associated himself with 7-8 voluntary organizations in several roles, as per his father, where he eventually came into contact with many people. With his wife, he brought out a monthly journal and as per Govindiah this helped Chandra come into contact with high profile people from all walks of life.

After this he subsequently joined the Liberal Party in Canada and won the election from Nepean, "So that's how he entered parliament", his father said.

Chandra Arya's brother, Srinivas toldthat being elected as an MP alone was a "very big thing" for the family.

"We never expected such a time would come where we will be bidding for the Prime Minister post for Canada", Srinivas expressed joy. He added, "Everyone are proud of him. Not only as a brother, as an Indian we are very much proud of him.

Speaking about Arya's connect to India, Srinivas told ANI, "He doesn't forget his roots. Even though after becoming MP, he used to come very frequently to Bengaluru, to his village. He used to go there and meet all the relatives, go around, meet everyone. He didn't want to disconnect with his roots".

On January 9 in a video statement, Chandra Arya had announced that he would be running for the post of the Prime Minister of Canada.

"I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations. I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians. For the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary," he said.

