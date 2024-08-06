Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Agrees to Lead Interim Govt in Bangladesh

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus announced on Tuesday that he is prepared to lead an interim government in Bangladesh after mass protests led to the ouster of longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina. "I am honoured by the trust of the protesters who wish for me to lead the interim government," Yunus said in a written statement to AFP. "If action is needed in Bangladesh, for my country and for the courage of my people, then I will take it," he added, emphasizing the need for "free elections."

Yunus also stated, "The interim government is only the beginning," indicating that the transition period could pave the way for broader political reforms.

The resignation of Hasina, who fled to India on Monday, has deepened the political crisis in Bangladesh. The army has temporarily taken control of the country, though its role in the interim government remains uncertain. The president also dissolved Parliament on Tuesday.

Earlier today, student protesters from the group Students Against Discrimination (SAD) advocated for Yunus, stating, “We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser.”

Dr. Yunus is currently abroad for medical treatment and is expected to return to Bangladesh soon.

Who Is Dr. Muhammad Yunus?

Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus is a Bangladeshi entrepreneur, economist, and founding member of Grameen Bank. He was born in Chittagong on June 29, 1940. He was born and brought up in a middle-class family and completed his education at Dhaka University. In 1969, he completed his Ph.D. in economics from the US' Vanderbilt University. Yunus was a professor of economics at Middle Tennessee State University.

Yunus joined Chittagong University as the head of the Economics Department after returning from the US. He is currently in Paris and will soon return to Bangladesh to continue working for the people as he did earlier.