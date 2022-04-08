Nobel-nominated activist Rushan Abbas calls on UN to address China's 'crimes' against Uyghurs

At the 14th Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, Rushan Abbas, a Nobel-nominated activist and Founder of the Campaign for Uyghurs, called on the UN to address China's 'crimes' against the Uyghurs.

Rushan Abbas is a sister to detained Uyghur doctor Gulshan Abbas. "I am a mother with a life filled with a successful career, but I have been the sister of an innocent victim of China's genocide crimes for the last 44 months," Nobel nominated Uyghur activist said.

"I never thought in the 21st century, China would conduct a genocide complete with concentration camps on our watch. China claims that these camps are humane vocational job training centers. This is a lie, she said at the summit.

She added, "Uyghur women are subject to sexual abuse in their own home. In their own bed. Uyghur women's bodies have become battlegrounds. They are subject to forced rape, forced sterilizations, forced abortions."

The activist called "China's war on humanity is ... a war against women, a war against children, a war against freedom, democracy, and human values and yet so much of the world remains quiet."

During the summit, she noted that "the founding values of the United Nations are being upended and transformed," adding "It is becoming a shadow of itself, that kowtows to human rights violators like China."

( With inputs from ANI )

