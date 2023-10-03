Nobel Prize 2023 in Physics awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier “for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter.”

The three Nobel Laureates in Physics 2023 are being recognised for their experiments, which have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules, the Royal Swedish Academy of Science.Pierre Agostini (The Ohio State University, Columbus, USA), Ferenc Krausz (Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics, Garching and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, Germany), and Anne L’Huillier (Lund University, Sweden) have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy, the release said.Last year, the prize was jointly awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger for their groundbreaking experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities, and pioneering quantum information science.

The Nobel Prize in Physics is widely regarded as the most prestigious award that a scientist can receive in physics. It is presented in Stockholm at an annual ceremony on December 10th, the anniversary of Nobel's death.The Nobel Prize in Physics, first mentioned in Alfred Nobel's will from 1895, is awarded to those who have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind in the field of physics. Over the years, it has been awarded 116 times to 222 laureates between 1901 and 2022.