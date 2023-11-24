Noida International Airport signs MoU with IndiGo

New Delhi, Nov 24 Noida International Airport on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with IndiGo to work together towards developing and strengthening the air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and beyond, an airport official said.

With this development, IndiGo becomes the inaugural or launch carrier for the airport, accentuating its commitment to support the rapidly growing Indian aviation market.

"Under this arrangement, Noida International Airport and IndiGo will work together towards developing and strengthening the air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and beyond. The partnership will also explore new and innovative ideas, aimed at gaining operational efficiency and enhanced customer experience," said the airline spokesperson.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said: "We are excited to sign this MoU with IndiGo, which has a strong base both in domestic and international markets. The partnership between NIA and IndiGo will not only help bolster air connectivity but also innovate, ensuring an exceptional customer experience for our customers alike.

"

The first phase of the Noida International Airport will be operational by the end of 2024, with one runway, and one terminal with the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. After the completion of the fourth phase, the airport will have the capacity to manage 70 million passengers per year.

