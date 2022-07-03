'None can stop Naya Pakistan,' says Imran Khan at Islamabad rally

Lashing out at the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that no one can stop "Naya Pakistan".

He was addressing a public gathering of his party at Islamabad's Parade Ground against inflation, political destabilisation, excessive load-shedding and continued hikes in fuel prices.

The former prime minister said that the nation calls the corrupt rulers thieves and traitors, adding that they have the support of the "umpires" and that are out to destroy the morals of society.

"The nation calls them thieves and traitors wherever they go and umpires are also on their side. Despite the umpires the nation is not with them and we will have to defeat them. None can stop Naya Pakistan," The News International reported citing Khan.

"These thieves are out to destroy the morals of society as well, by doing away with the distinction between the good and bad," he added.

Imran Khan warned the party workers and supporters of being wary of rigging during the next election in Punjab as "the umpires" sided with the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

The PTI Chairman said that they have to win the election despite the fact that "umpires" are with the government.

He questioned the institutions about how they got imposed, adding that they have destroyed the country and have not dealt with the rising inflation.

"I ask the institutions when you install thieves on the national treasury, the country is destroyed. They have nothing to do with inflation. They came to power to pardon themselves and give themselves NRO-2 and do away with their corruption cases. Had not the Supreme Court taken a suo moto notice the way they enacted amendments to the NAB law, they would have buried it," Khan said.

Khan further mentioned that his life and death is linked with Pakistan unlike the corrupt rulers.

"Had they not unleashed shelling and baton charge on people and raided their houses, a sea of people like the one today would have come. People were furious about the police and Rangers and had I opted for a sit-in that day, the country would have slipped into anarchy, which I would never want, as my life and death is linked with Pakistan unlike the corrupt rulers," he added.

Khan had announced the protest rally last Saturday, saying that the demonstration would be held for Islamabad locals and those from Rawalpindi, while people from other major cities would have their own local protests, as per local media.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor