North Korea fires 2 projectiles toward sea of Japan: South Korean Military

North Korea launched two projectiles towards the Sea of Japan on Saturday, at a distance of around 110 kilometers (68 miles), the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday morning.

The test-firing was conducted at around 18:00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Saturday, from the Hamhung area in North Korea.

The projectiles reached a maximum altitude of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles), according to JCS.

South Korean security, military and intelligence agencies held an emergency meeting to discuss North Korea's latest test launch, JCS said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

