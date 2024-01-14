North Korea Fires Suspected Long-Range Ballistic Missile, Says Japan

On Sunday, January 14, North Korea reportedly launched a suspected long-range ballistic missile, as announced by the Prime Minister's Office of Japan. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch on the same day but provided no additional details regarding the missile's range or other specifics.

Japan's Defense Ministry also acknowledged detecting a potential ballistic missile launch by North Korea, offering no further information. This launch occurred shortly after North Korea fired a barrage of artillery shells near the tense sea border with South Korea, prompting South Korea to respond with similar firing exercises in the same area.

Earlier in the week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un referred to South Korea as "our principal enemy" and issued threats of annihilation if provoked. Experts speculate that Kim may escalate tensions further by conducting additional missile tests to raise the stakes in the ongoing standoff with rivals. This move could potentially impact the results of South Korea's parliamentary elections in April and the U.S. presidential election in November.