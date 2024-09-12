North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile' towards East Sea, says Seoul

Seoul [South Korea], September 12 : North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korea's military.

Giving no further details about the same, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the analysis of the incident is underway.

Pyongyang last launched a ballistic missile on July 1, Yonhap News Agency reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for the development and production of more "suicide drones" to enhance war preparedness, amid tensions brewing in the Korean peninsula. South Korean news outlet Yonhap had previously reported that Kim had on August 24 overseen a performance test of various drones.

It cited a report by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) about the North Korean Supreme Leader supervising test organised by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defence Sciences.

During the testing, the drones flown along preset courses destroyed designated targets.

The drones have the ability to attack enemy targets on the ground, in air and in the sea.

Kim was quoted by KNCA as saying that it was necessary to develop and produce more suicide drones "to be used in tactical infantry and special operation units, as well as strategic reconnaissance and multi-purpose attack drones."

The North Korean leader also raised the need for proactively introducing artificial intelligence technology into the development of drones.

Yonhap published photos carried by the KCNA showing two white suicide attack drones hitting and destroying mock targets of what look like K-2 tanks, stating that North Korea has unveiled photos of such weapons for the first time.

