North Korea holds defence exhibition, 3rd year in row

Seoul [South Korea], October 6 : North Korea is showcasing its latest weapons for the third consecutive year at a show in Pyongyang, the country's state media said, as cited by Yonhap news outlet.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to counter "real and serious" US threats by bolstering its military and technological development the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said after the exhibition Defence Development-2025 kicked off in Pyongyang on Saturday.

Kim accused South Korea and the US of staging various drills based on a nuclear operation scenario and of expanding defence assets in South Korea and the broader region, the South Korean media reported

"We are closely watching the US.' deployment of its means of strategic strike and reconnaissance ... and the mobilization for hostile acts in connection with a new possible threat to our state's security," the North Korean leader said.

The latest display is being held ahead of the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea next Friday, when Pyongyang is expected to hold a large-scale military parade.

Meanwhile, South Korea's presidential office has called on Pyongyang to make efforts for dialogue and cooperation.

"We hope North Korea will engage in dialogue and cooperation for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and within the international community," the presidential office said in a statement as cited by Yonhap.

In late August this year, North Korea's state media KCNA, the country test fired two types of newly developed air defence missiles under the supervision of Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong Un visited the Choe Hyon naval destroyer at the military exhibition on Sunday, state media KCNA reported today as cited in a Reuters report.

Kim said the navy should be prepared to "thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy's provocations," KCNA said according to Reuters.

