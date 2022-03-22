North Korean leader Kim Jong Un express condolences to China over plane crash

KCNA media on Tuesday reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping in order to expressed his condolences over the China Eastern plane crash. In a message sent on Monday, he expressed “deep sympathy and condolences” to Xi also to victims and thier families.

“He sincerely hoped that the Chinese people would eradicate the after-effects of the accident as early as possible and the bereaved family members would overcome sorrow and lead a stabilised life,” it said.

A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 passengers has crashed in China. The plane belonging to China Eastern Airlines crashed in Teng County, Wuzhou of Guangxi province and caused a mountain fire. The flight MU5736 was flying from Guangzhou to Kunming and departed the airport at 13.11 PM.

However, the flight was scheduled to arrive at 15.05 PM. According to Aviation Safety Network, China's last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.



