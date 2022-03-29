Norway delegation visits Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to boost cooperation

A Norwegian delegation consisting of the Consul-General of the country's Consulate in Mumbai visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Monday, to boost mutual cooperation in the maritime sector and the development of the port.

"Today, Mr Arne Jan Flolo, Consul General, Norwegian Consulate, Mumbai and other delegates from Norway visited Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India's premier container port, to boost the cooperation between India and Norway. The representatives received a warm ceremonial welcome from Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA, on their arrival at JNPA," the press release by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said.

"The projects going on at JNPA are very impressive and with futuristic goals, especially in terms of sustainable development and green initiatives. Norway and JNPA will look forward to coming up with novel solutions and technology through cooperation to combat the climate crisis," Arne Jan Flolo, Consul General, Norwegian Consulate, Mumbai said.

"Both the countries share a mutual vision of bolstering countries' economic development through the port and maritime sector. Norway is an ally of JNPA; the novel developments, technological innovations, and initiatives for sustainable growth in both countries will help each other take Exim trade to new heights," Unmesh Sharad Wagh, the Deputy Chairman of JNPA said on the occasion.

A film presentation was also screened for the Norwegian delegates to highlight developmental projects like JNPA SEZ, Vadhvan Port, Additional Liquid Cargo Jetty, Fourth Container Terminal, 3rd line rail connectivity from Jasai to JNPA, etc. at JNPA.

These projects signify that JNPA is multifaceted and provides 'ease of operation' in the Exim trade, making JNPA the only port to offer such vast amenities to its customers and stakeholders, the JNPT press release said.

The JNPT at Navi Mumbai is one of the premier container handling ports in India. The port was commissioned on May 26 1989. Over the years, JNPT transformed from a bulk-cargo terminal to one of the important container ports in the country.

Currently, JNPT operates five container terminals: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt. Ltd. (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL). The Port also has a Shallow Water Berth for general cargo and another Liquid Cargo Terminal which is managed by the BPCL-IOCL consortium and a newly constructed coastal berth.

( With inputs from ANI )

