Norway inches one step closer to International Solar Alliance membership

Norway on Friday inched one step closer to International Solar Alliance membership after the Norwegian envoy handed the signed copy of the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement to Prabhat Kumar, Additional Secretary (ER & DPA), Ministry of External Affairs.

"Norway, one step closer to ISA membership! HE Mr Hans Jacob Frydenlund, Ambassador Norway to India handed the signed copy of the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement to Shri Prabhat Kumar, AS (ER & DPA)," tweeted MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is a treaty-based inter-governmental organization working to create a global market system to tap the benefits of solar power and promote clean energy applications.

With 75 signatory countries in this global collective, the ISA creates a multi-stakeholder ecosystem where sovereign nations, multilateral organizations, industry, policymakers, and innovators work together to promote the common and shared goal of meeting the energy demands of a secure & sustainable world.

It is an Indian initiative that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of France, Francois Hollande on November 30th, 2015 in Paris, France on the side-lines of the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP-21), with 121 solar resource-rich countries lying fully or partially between the tropic of Cancer and tropic of Capricorn as prospective members.

The ISA aims to pave the way for future solar generation, storage and technologies for Member countries' needs by mobilising over USD 1,000 billion by 2030.

Achievement of ISA's objectives will also strengthen the climate action in member countries, helping them fulfil the commitments expressed in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

"Glad to hand over signed framework agreement on our membership in @isolarallianceto Mr. Prabhat Kumar Addl Secy @MEAIndia announced during @AHuitfeldt visit @DrSJaishankar. India-Norway have many projects on #climatechange #environment & this will further strengthen our efforts," tweeted Hans Jacob Frydenlund.

"We need to increase pace of #greentransition worldwide & use of #solar cells will be important. We look forward to cooperating with @isolaralliance, this opens new opportunities for companies' research & cooperation between India-Norway @norwayinindia @cristianvcarter @NorwayCGMumbai," added the Norwegian Ambassador.

( With inputs from ANI )

