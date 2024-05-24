Norway tightens entry restrictions for Russian citizens

Oslo, May 24 The Norwegian government has announced further restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into Norway, effective from May 29.

The move is aimed at curbing non-essential travel, particularly for tourism purposes, the Norwegian government said on Thursday in a press statement.

The initial restrictions on visa issuance to Russian citizens were implemented in the spring of 2022. Since then, tourist visas have largely been denied, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, Russian citizens will still be allowed entry if they are visiting close family members residing in Norway.

Additionally, those coming for work or study in Norway or other Schengen countries will not be affected by the new rules.

