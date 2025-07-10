Not a conflict, it is "massacre", hope "Israeli brutal aggression" ends very soon: Palestinian envoy on Gaza conflict

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, said that the conflict between Israel and Gaza is not a conflict and termed it Israel's "brutal aggression", which he said has continued for 642 days. He expressed hope that Israel's brutal aggression and massacre would come to an end "very soon."

Speaking to ANI, Shawesh said that approximately 10,000 civilians have lost their lives due to the conflict in Gaza, which has lasted for the past 642 days.

When asked about the Israel-Gaza conflict, he said, "I find all the time myself having no other choice except to correct somebody's very minor vocabulary, which is very important. When you mention that conflict, this is not conflict, this is an Israeli brutal massacre and it was continued for 642 days so far, so that it's ..a massacre, it's a genocide, it's not a conflict and it is very important. But this conflict or this genocide, this genocide, I'm sorry, this genocide was costing us so far for the last 642 days, approximately 100,000 innocent civilians, or the vast majority of them is women and children. How did we see it? We hope that very soon there will be an end of this war or end of the Israeli brutal aggression, brutal massacre against the Palestinians."

He emphasised that a ceasefire occurs when there are two armies fighting against each other and said it is not the case in Gaza. He mentioned that they cannot talk about a ceasefire with regards to Gaza conflict, but speak about Israel and the US ending the war in Gaza.

Regarding the potential ceasefire, he said, "When you said that there is a ceasefire, this means that you still believe and of course you're very distinguished and very respectful followers, there are two armies who are fighting against each other. This is the exact meaning of ceasefire when we use the word according again to the international law, using the ceasefire, this means that there are two armies fighting against each other, which is not the case, unfortunately."

"There is American-Israeli weapons. American is at the hands of the Israelis, supported and with the total complicity of many Western country is launching a war against the Palestinian people on Gaza and on the West Bank. This war cost us thousands and thousands of civilians. So, there is, we cannot talk about ceasefire. We can talk about ending the Israeli, the American-Israeli war on Gaza," he added.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump's foreign envoy, Steve Witkoff, said that he hoped to have a Gaza ceasefire deal by the end of the week as negotiators make substantial progress working through remaining issues. Trump also met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

Abdullah Abu Shawesh said that India has a lot of running projects in Palestine, which are supporting the sustainable development there. He stressed that it is time for the Indian government to push more projects on sustainable development in Palestine.

When asked about the role played by India amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, he said, "To continue supporting the Palestinian..how they used to support the Palestinian, question like how did they still supporting the Palestinian question and then I mean in the United Nations and international arena to still and to continue supporting the Palestinians when it came to the financial or the sustainable development issue."

"India have a lot of projects and running projects in Palestine which is supporting the sustainable development, the Palestinians and the sustainable development level. This is the exact time for India and for the Indian people, for the Indian government to push more for more project when it came to the sustainable development, specially while we are facing an intentional policy, Israeli policy to bankruptcy the Palestinian government and Palestinian authority," he added.

