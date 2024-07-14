Not an attack on Trump, but on America: Benjamin Netanyahu

Tel Aviv, July 14 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump is not an attack on him but an attack on America.

“This wasn't just an attack on Donald Trump. This was an attack on a candidate for the presidency of the United States. This was an attack on America. It was an attack on democracy, it was an attack on all the democracies,” the Israeli Prime Minister said in a video message posted on his official X account.

He said that like all Israelis, he and his wife Sara were shocked by the horrific assassination attempt on the life of Donald Trump.

“On behalf of myself, my family, the government and people of Israel, we wish President Trump a speedy recovery, continued good health and continued strength,” the Prime Minister said.

On Saturday, Trump was shot at an election rally in an assassination attempt just a day before the Republican Party is scheduled to begin its convention to formally declare him its nominee for the White House.

The former President is recovering at his home in New Jersey, where he reached on Saturday from Butler, Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden, who called the former president after the shooting, said there is no place in the US for this kind of violence.

“It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow this to be happening. We cannot be like this,” the President said.

The FBI has identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) who was killed by snipers of the US Secret Service that protect the previous and incumbent US presidents and their immediate families.

