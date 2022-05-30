Not seeing improved severance package, Ford India's Chennai workers protest

Chennai, May 30 Around 2,200 workers of Ford India Pvt Ltd's plant near here are on protest demanding better severance package as the company has decided to shut down the plant sometime next month, said a workers' union leader.

The workers are also dejected at being left out, as Ford India's Gujarat plant and its workers will be taken over by Tata Motors' subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

"The Tamil Nadu government should step in and secure a decent severance compensation for the Ford India workers in the state," a workers union leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told .

According to the union official, production of cars at the Maraimalainagar plant is scheduled only for ten days.

Currently, the plant rolls out EcoSport for the export market.

The management is sticking to its stand on the severance compensation package and is not willing to move ahead, the official added.

In September 2021, Ford India announced its decision to wind down vehicle assembly in Gujarat's Sanand by the fourth quarter of 2021, and vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by the second quarter of 2022.

Ford India has four plants in the country - vehicle and engine plants in Chennai and Sanand.

Ford's "quit India" decision will result in an uncertain future for about 5,300 employees - workers and staff, the officials said last year.

The Chennai plant has about 2,700 associates

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor