Novel diagnostic test developed for global pandemic in frogs

Hyderabad, May 4 Researchers from CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in collaboration with researchers in Australia and Panama have established a new test for successful diagnosis of Chytridiomycosis in amphib.

Chytridiomycosis is an infectious disease in amphib caused by two fungal pathogens: Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis (Bd) and Batrachochytrium salamandrivorans (Bsal). It has driven more than 90 amphibian species to extinction globally.

Due to the unprecedented loss of amphibian diversity it has caused, the disease is referred to as the driver of 'amphibian apocalypse' and its status is being closely monitored globally.

The researchers have developed and validated a new marker for the disease, and has been now published in the journal Transboundary and Emerging Disease.

The team consisting of Ph. D. Scholars, researchers and scientists from CCMB, Bangalore University, Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park, Ashoka University in India; University of New SouthAAWales, James Cook University in Australia: Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama have tested the new marker on several amphibian species including frogs, toads, caecil (limbless amphib) and Salamanders (tailed amphib).

The study reported 70 per cent amphib with Chytridiomycosis infection; an almost 8 times higher prevalence than the previous reports from India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor