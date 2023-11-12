'Now audience focuses not only on content, but on acting skills', says 'Udaariyaan' fame Ramandeep Singh Sur

Mumbai, Nov 12 Actor Ramandeep Singh Sur, who plays the character of Jaggi in the show ‘Udaariyaan’, has shared how the Hindi TV industry has evolved with time, and it is growing exponentially in the context of content.

‘Udaariyaan’ is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, and it formerly featured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Twinkle Arora, and Hitesh Bharadwaj.

Now the show stars Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat in the lead.

Ramandeep said: “Hindi TV industry is growing exponentially in the context of content. I believe the audience focuses not only on the content, but also on the acting skills.”

“So far, fortunately, I have received work in the TV industry which reflects my real personality on the sets. In ‘Udaariyaan’, I play the character of Jaggi who is very heartwarming and extroverted and I am the same jolly with my friends, parents, wife and my son (Gurvir) as I appear on the shooting sets,” he shared.

The actor said that the love of the fans makes all the hard work worth it.

Ramandeep said: “Undoubtedly, 'Udaariyaan' has earned huge respect and admiration among its audience. I really appreciate the love and fame people have showered on us for the outstanding performance of the show. Every day, I receive a number of compliments on Instagram, Facebook from fans who really appreciate my character of Jaggi in the show. And, so far, the best compliment I’ve received is that the brotherhood bond between Jaggi and Armaan (played by Anuraj) is very natural. Also, another compliment I often receive is about the love chemistry between Minty and me that touches the hearts of fans."

Daily soaps means a lot of hard work, he said, adding, “Well, I take this job very seriously and when I reach the set, I have only one thing in my mind. I have to give my best to my character, to the industry and especially, to my fans. I strive to do better than what I did in the past.”

