NRF denounces Taliban for war crimes, lambasts on int'l community over being spectator of brutality in Afghanistan

The National Resistance Force (NRF) denounced the Taliban for war crimes and atrocities it committed against Afghan citizens. It also lambasted the international community for being a mute spectator of the Taliban's brutal acts.

"The Taliban forces captured, tortured, and brutally killed civilians, a trend of war crimes repeated by the Taliban and mostly ignored by the international community," said Sibghatullah Ahmadi, spokesperson of NRF, in a tweet on Saturday.

"Responding to the Taliban's brutal onslaught to defend our land and people, eight of our pious believers and beloved heroes, Commander Nizam Takhari, Noorullah Mohammadi, Zabihullah Hakimi, Mohammad Harun, and Muwlawi Makhdoom Bashir, were martyred," said Ahmadi referring to a recent fight.

The spokesperson also said that in several heavy offensives of the Taliban on Khost Haa District of Baghlan Province, which lasted more than eighty hours, the brave and proud freedom fighters of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan put a fierce resistanceby standing their ground against them.

"Also, they inflicted heavy casualties on the invading force - killing thirty-one of their special forces and suicide bombers and incapacitating nineteen others. To compensate for their unbearable losses," Ahmadi said in the tweet.

The dawn of victory is near to those who have chosen freedom over servitude, Ahmadi added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor