NSA Ajit Doval, Jake Sullivan discuss forthcoming engagements under Quad framework

New Delhi [India], July 12 : National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan on Friday and discussed forthcoming high-level engagements under the Quad framework, scheduled to be held later this year.

The two leaders discussed a "wide range of issues of bilateral, regional, and international concern and forthcoming high-level engagements under the Quad framework to be held in July 2024 and later in the year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

NSA Doval and Sullivan also agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations, which are built on "shared values and common strategic and security interests."

"They reiterated the need to work collectively to address global challenges to peace and security and further expand the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the MEA stated.

Last month, Sullivan visited India for the key US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) meeting in the national.

US Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell, who also attended the meeting said that India and the US expressed a strong determination to hold the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Summit this year.

Campbell highlighted that the issue of the Quad was discussed between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NSA Ajit Doval during Sullivan's recent visit to India.

"The issue of the Quad was discussed between the two national security advisors. Both sides expressed a strong determination that, in fact, the quad will be held this year, before the end of the year. There is a strong determination on both sides to hold the quad," Kurt Cambell said in the briefing.

During the iCET meeting, India and the US agreed to strengthen cooperation in high technology areas during Jake Sullivan's visit. The US NSA also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The two countries have also decided to expand cooperation in quantum communication, post-quantum migration and security, and Digital Twins technology.

They will also work to foster joint research and development to generate public good through the commercialization of technology.

India and the US celebrated the longstanding cooperation by the State Department-supported US-India Science and Technology Endowment Fund and its forthcoming announcement of winners of the "Quantum Technologies and AI for Transforming Lives" competition, fostering joint R&D to generate public good through the commercialization of technology.

The two NSAs also agreed to combine capabilities in the field of biotechnology and biomanufacturing.

India and the US have further agreed to pursue advanced telecommunication opportunities. This included task force collaboration on 5G and 6G research and development.

