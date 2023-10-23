Nupur Sanon on 'Tiger Nagashwera Rao' co-star Ravi Teja: 'Phenomenal actor & better human being'
By IANS | Published: October 23, 2023 03:28 PM2023-10-23T15:28:50+5:302023-10-23T15:30:05+5:30
Mumbai, Oct 23 Actress Nupur Sanon, who has made her debut with the recent release 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', ...
Mumbai, Oct 23 Actress Nupur Sanon, who has made her debut with the recent release 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', has heaped praise on her co-star - the Telugu superstar Ravi Teja.
The actress has said that he is both a phenomenal actor and also an amazing human being.
For 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', director Vamsee had met 200-300 girls to cast for his next film before finalising Nupur Sanon.
For the uninitiated, Nupur is the talented sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, and has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work alongside Ravi Teja in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’.
Sharing her experience of working with Ravi, Nupur said: "It was a magical experience. He is a phenomenal actor and a better human being. I thought he would be serious and wouldn't be talkative. I had that perception. From day 1, he turned out to be the opposite. He is rarely in his vanity, always chatting with people on set."
The actress said: “I was surprised with how fantastic his Hindi is. He would give me cues in Hindi. He is such a secure actor that he lets you shine in a scene and is happy to help by being present. He is thoughtful and kind. He wanted my performance to be good."
Talking about the director, Nupur said: "When he met me he said I saw how you talk and how you conduct yourself and knew instantly I had met my Sara. I am thrilled that I am doing a pan-India film. I am a newcomer whose film will reach four times more people because it's a wider release."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app