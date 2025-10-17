NYC Mayor hosts Diwali celebration, lauds Indian community's vibrant contributions

New York, Oct 17 In the United States, New York City Mayor Eric Adams hosted a Diwali celebration at his official residence, extending warm greetings to the Indian community and lauding their valuable contributions to the city's cultural and economic life.

Representing the Consulate General of India in New York, Deputy Consul General (DCG) Vishal Jayeshbhai Harsh conveyed festive wishes underlining Diwali's timeless message of light, hope, and joy

"A joyous Diwali celebration hosted by Mayor Eric Adams at his official residence, Gracie Mansion. The Mayor warmly greeted the Indian community and commended their vibrant contributions to New York’s cultural and economic life. On behalf of the Consulate General of India, DCG Vishal J. Harsh conveyed festive greetings, highlighting Diwali's enduring message of light, hope, and joy," Indian Consulate General in New York posted on X on Friday (Indian time).

On the other hand, the Indian Consul (Education) and Head of Chancery in Atlanta participated in the first-ever Diwali celebrations at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. Several state elected officials, dignitaries, and prominent members of the Indian diaspora joined in celebrating the festival of lights and India’s rich cultural heritage.

Earlier on Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined the Indian community to celebrate Diwali at the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Flushing, New York.

DCG Vishal J. Harsh conveyed festive greetings and appreciated the Governor for his continued support towards the Indian diaspora.

Furthermore, in Houston, Indian Consul General D.C. Manjunath joined Mayor John Whitmire in celebrating the vibrant Diwali festival at Houston City Hall.

The Consul General thanked the Mayor and the City of Houston for hosting the event at City Hall, embracing the festival of lights and celebrating unity in diversity - a reflection of the shared values that bind India and the US.

"The celebrations also showcased the classical dance form Khatak to the audience. Warm thanks to elected officials and community partners for joining in this vibrant celebration of light, hope, and harmony," Consulate General of India in Houston posted on X.

