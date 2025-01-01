NYC Subway: Man Injured After Being Pushed Onto Tracks in Front of Train in Manhattan; Video Goes Viral

A man who was waiting for a train at New York City Subway was pushed by another man from behind in front of a running train on Tuesday night (December 31). The incident occurred on a Manhattan subway platform, where a 23-year-old accused was seen violently shoving a passenger from the platform in front of the train.

According to a New York Times report, the victim was in critical condition at the time of the incident, but he has recovered at Bellevue Hospital and is said to be stable. The accused, identified as Kamel Hawkins, was charged with second-degree assault. The accused is a history-sheeter and was previously charged in several cases of assault, harassment and weapons possession.

NYC Subway Viral Video

🚨 #BREAKING UPDATE: The assailant who pushed a man in front of a NYC Subway train is IN CUSTODY



His identity has not yet been released.



The victim is still in the hospital fighting for his life. Keep him in your prayers. https://t.co/q60FB8CUQdpic.twitter.com/MUOekCLiTG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 31, 2024

Video of the attack at New York City Subway surfaced on social media, including on X. A viral video shows a man in an orange winter jacket who appears to be looking down at his phone while standing near the edge of the southbound platform at the 18th Street Number 1 station. A person wearing a black coat certainly came walking from behind in an orange jacket and shoved him forcefully off the platform in Infront of the train. Seeing this, two other passengers jumped back in panic.

Emergency services workers responded to the scene, stabilized the man and put him on a stretcher, according to the Fire Department. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.