Obesity drug Mounjaro to surpass Ozempic with $27 bn sales in 2029: Report

New York, Dec 18 Eli Lilly's Mounjaro is poised to surpass Novo Nordisk's Ozempic (semaglutide) and become the leading drug by sales in the obesity and diabetes market, according to a report on Monday.

Ozempic took the weight loss sector by storm in 2023, propelled by strong efficacy and safety data, coupled with social media buzz and celebrity endorsements that elevated the drug to mainstream prominence.

However, a potential challenger has emerged in the form of Eli Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide), which secured FDA approval for obesity in November 2023.

The report from GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed that Mounjaro will surpass Ozempic because of compelling clinical data and forecast sales of $27 billion in 2029.

Mounjaro, also marketed as Zepbound, is a first-in-class drug developed by Eli Lilly.

This dual GIPR and GLP1R inhibitor works by stimulating the adenylyl cyclase pathway, leading to enhanced insulin synthesis and release. It was first approved in the US in May 2022 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and was subsequently approved for obesity in the US and UK in November 2023.

Mounjaro's superior efficacy over Ozempic has been demonstrated in a prominent meta-analysis of 22 trials released in October 2023 by Rodriquez and colleagues.

The study found that Mounjaro's high, medium, and low doses (15mg, 10mg, and 5mg) outperformed Ozempic's corresponding high, medium, and low doses (2mg, 1mg, and 0.5mg) in reducing diabetes biomarkers.

Moreover, the lowest approved dose of Mounjaro, 5mg, demonstrated superior weight loss efficacy compared to Ozempic’s 1mg and 0.5mg injectable doses.

"Ozempic is forecast to lead in sales in the short-term, having secured its first approval in May 2017, five years ahead of Mounjaro," said Kevin Marcaida, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

"However, Mounjaro's sales forecast considers its superior clinical efficacy, positioning it to surpass Ozempic in 2027 and excel in terms of annual growth rates," he added.

Mounjaro is expected to achieve an impressive compound annual growth rate of 36 per cent, outpacing Ozempic's 6.5 per cent, over the next seven years.

Mounjaro's strong forecast is primarily attributed to its November 2023 FDA approval for obesity, with the US anticipated to be its most lucrative market, accounting for 76 per cent of total sales from 2023 to 2029.

These forecasts are further bolstered by a UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval for obesity alongside a Canada drug launch for Type 2 diabetes in the same month.

"Mounjaro is expected to become the leading drug by sales by 2029 for the obesity and diabetes market, surpassing and slimming down competitors' market share including Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, Rybelsus, and CagriSema and AstraZeneca’s Forxiga," Marcaida said.

"Mounjaro's trajectory positions Eli Lilly as a significant player in the obesity and diabetes pharmaceutical market, establishing a strong presence alongside Novo Nordisk," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor