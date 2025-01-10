Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announces Global Vision at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025

Odisha [India], January 10 : At the Valedictory Session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025, held from January 8-10, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasised Odisha's growing global presence, stating, "With this event, Odisha is now more open to the world than ever before. The world now sees limitless opportunity in Odisha. In short, Odisha is going global."

Majhi extended an open invitation to the Indian diaspora, urging them to actively participate in Odisha's development and prosperity. He invited them to contribute to the state's growth, highlighting that, "The Pravasis who want to engage with the state for projects or investments will be supported and facilitated."

In a significant move, the Chief Minister also announced that a nodal minister from the Department of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture would be appointed to support diaspora initiatives.

During the final session of the convention, Majhi encouraged the diaspora to keep visiting Odisha, emphasizing that the state is ready to offer them a warm welcome. He said, "For many of you, this may be your first experience in Odisha. My only request to you isplease keep coming. Odisha is ready to welcome you. Please request at least five of your foreign friends from foreign lands to pay a visit to India as well as to Odisha... Come here and feel the vibrations of endless love and motherhood."

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, reflected on the successful discussions that unfolded throughout the three-day convention. "The discussions that we witnessed during these 3 days of the convention have been very encouraging and enlightening. These have led to the identification of special roles that the Indian diaspora can play for the development of India in our march towards Viksit Bharat by 2047," Singh remarked, emphasizing the importance of diaspora involvement in India's development.

Ritu Karidhal, Senior Scientist at ISRO, expressed her gratitude for the impactful contributions made by the diaspora, particularly women.

"I am overwhelmed seeing the contribution made by mainly the women diaspora there, how they are aligning it to our vision of Viksit Bharat. So, it was amazing and we had a very interesting discussion... I am very happy connecting to the women diaspora," Karidhal noted, underlining the vital role of women in advancing India's goals for a prosperous future.

