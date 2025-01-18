"Odisha poised for new stage in development": Singaporean President Tharman

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 18 : Showcasing Odisha's potential for growth and development, Singapore President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday highlighted the importance of working on the "enablers," such as vaccine manufacturers like Bharat Biotech, that would drive the state's progress.

Addressing the media during his visit to the Bharat Biotech plant in Odisha, Singapore President noted that Odisha is well-placed to develop large-scale industrial parks in sectors like petrochemicals and mentioned that there could be opportunities for smaller-scale industrial parks.

He further emphasised the importance of developing capabilities and building a track record to enable scaling up, expressing confidence that Odisha can achieve this.

"Odisha is poised for a new stage in development and it starts with working on the enablers. The enablers are capabilities, skills, and bringing in a few large companies like Bharat Biotech, which I just visited, a very impressive new plant," he said.

"In some areas, like petrochemicals, Odisha is already very well placed to embark on a large-scale industrial park. In some other areas of manufacturing, there may be opportunities for smaller-scale industrial parks, but it's critical to develop the enablers at the same time. You have to develop the capabilities and the track record that enables you to scale up, and I'm confident Odisha can do that," he added.

President Tharman is on a four-day state visit to India from January 14-18. He arrived in Odisha along with his wife on Friday.

He also touched upon other priorities identified by Odisha, including petrochemicals, sustainability, particularly green hydrogen and ammonia, and skills development, which he said are crucial for all sectors.

The Singapore President further expressed interest in engaging in those areas, noting the optimism and hope demonstrated by the young people he met at the World Skill Centre.

"Some of the other priorities that Odisha has identified are petrochemical sustainability, particularly green hydrogen and ammonia, and skilling, which is an underpinning for all the sectors. These are important areas that we are keen to engage in. The young people that I met at the World Skill Centre were just so full of hope and optimism that they inspired me. So I come away feeling optimistic about Odisha," the Singaporean President said.

Meanwhile, taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs said this visit of President Tharman to get a first-hand experience of Odisha's growth in biotechnology would bring "immense value" to the people of both countries.

"Getting a first-hand experience of Odisha's growth in biotechnology. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore visited the vaccine manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech in Odisha. India-Singapore collaboration in the health field will bring immense value to the people of both countries," the MEA said.

Following his visit, Shanmugaratnam departed for Delhi from Odisha after concluding his two-day visit to the state. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also present at the airport to see the Singaporean President and his convoy off.

