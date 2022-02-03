Odisha records 27.35% growth in gross GST collection in Jan

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 Odisha recorded a 27.35 per cent growth in gross GST collection in January 2022 as compared to the same month of 2021, officials said here on Thursday.

The state collected Rs 3,995.40 crore last month as against Rs 3137.45 crore collected in January last year.

The progressive gross GST collection up to January for the current financial year stood at Rs 36,108.52 crore. The state had collected Rs 23,226.91 crore till January of last fiscal, thereby registering a growth of 55.46 per cent, the state GST officials said.

The State GST (SGST) collection recorded a 47 per cent growth in January 2022. The SGST collection last month stood at Rs 1,143.14 crore against Rs 777.71 crore collected in January 2021.

The progressive gross SGST collection till January 2022 was Rs 10,239.39 crore as against Rs 6,556.47 crore collected till January 2021, thereby registering a growth rate of 56.17 per cent.

There was also collection of Rs 965.92 crore in CGST, Rs 1134.15 crore in IGST and Rs 752.19 crore in Cess during the month under review.

The total collection of VAT (petrol and liquor) stood at Rs 853.43 crore in January 2022 as against Rs 835.23 crore in the corresponding month of the previous year, with a growth rate of 2.18 per cent.

Out of the above, collection from petroleum products was Rs 657.99 crore while collection from liquor was Rs 195.43 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor