Odisha's state GST collection up 45% in June

Bhubaneswar, July 6 With the collection of Rs 1,247.63 crore GST (state GST), Odisha has recorded a growth of 45.27 per cent in the tax collection in the month of June as compared to the June last year. The state had collected GST of Rs 858.83 crore during June 2021, officials said on Wednesday.

The gross GST collection increased to Rs 3,965.28 crore during last month from Rs 2,999.91 crore collected during June 2021, thereby registering a growth of 32.18 per cent.

Similarly, the state has collected Rs 1,063.33 crore in CGST with growth of 43.08 per cent, Rs 847.93 crore in IGST with growth of 0.63 per cent and Rs 806.39 crore in cess with growth of 45.22 per cent during June this year.

The total collection of VAT (petrol & liquor) is Rs 1,094.33 crore in June 2022 as against Rs 711.15 crore collected in June 2021, registering a growth rate of 53.88 per cent, the officials said.

Out of the total VAT collection, the state got Rs 860.57 crore from petroleum products and Rs 233.76 crore from liquor during June 2022. There is a growth of 26.14 per cent in professional tax with a collection of Rs 23.66 crore during June 2022 against collection of Rs 18.76 crore during June 2021.

State commissioner of commercial tax & GST, Sushil Kumar Lohani has instructed the field officers to ensure at least 90 per cent return filing, return scrutiny of all suspected/ big taxpayers as well as prompt demand and recovery in case of detection of irregularities.

He has also advised the tax officers to adhere to the principles of 5T and attend to the genuine grievances of the taxpayers promptly.

