ODOP products to be available online now

Lucknow, Aug 10 The Uttar Pradesh Government has launched the shopping portal to facilitate the online sale of ODOP (One District One Product) items.

According to a government spokesman, "If you are looking for authentic ODOP items of Uttar Pradesh, be it Kala Namak rice of Sidharth Nagar or the intricate wheat-stalk handicraft of Bahraich, jaggery of Ayodhya or musical instruments of Amroha all this will be available online. You will need to visit the ODOPmart.com portal, or download the app which is available on both Android and iOS operating systems, find the product of your choice and place an order and it will be delivered to your residence in no time."

As the government gears up to double the export of MSME products from the state in the coming years, it has set its sights on promoting ODOP, one of the flagship projects of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state's exports have increased from Rs 88,000 crore to more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the Yogi government's tenure and ODOP has played a significant role in this, the spokesman said.

MSME and export promotion additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal, said that the portal serves as an interface between consumers and artisans, wherein the latter will be able to sell their items directly to the consumers.

Sehgal added that the government has already tied up with e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon India to ensure seamless delivery of the items to buyers and promote ODOP products across the country and also globally.

He further said that more and more artisans and ODOP producers in Uttar Pradesh are registering with the e-commerce platform and also benefitting from it in as they can sell their products directly to the consumers.

