"Old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours," MEA on airstrikes on Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], January 6 : Following the reports of airstrikes on Afghan civilians, including women and children, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the loss of innocent lives and strongly condemned the attacks.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also criticised Pakistan for its long-standing practice of deflecting blame onto its neighbours for its internal failures.

In response to media queries regarding airstrikes on Afghan civilians, Jaiswal on Monday said, "We have noted the media reports on airstrikes on Afghan civilians, including women and children, in which several precious lives have been lost."

"We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians. It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard," he added.

Last month, at least eight individuals were killed and 13, including civilians, were injured on the Afghan side during clashes at the border, according to security officials, Dawn reported.

The intense exchange of fire followed an escalation in tensions after Pakistani fighter jets targeted alleged camps of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province in December.

The clashes erupted after a failed attempt by militants on the Afghan side to infiltrate Pakistan, triggering fresh fighting.

Pakistan has repeatedly expressed concerns over the use of Afghan soil by militants for cross-border attacks, particularly in regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had addressed the issue, urging the Afghan government to take decisive action against the TTP, emphasising that attacks from Afghan soil were a "red line" for Pakistan. He also stated that while Pakistan is willing to engage in talks with Kabul, dialogue cannot occur alongside ongoing attacks.

A Pakistani delegation, led by Special Representative Muhammad Sadiq, had also met with Afghan leaders in Kabul to resume diplomatic dialogue after a year-long hiatus, Dawn reported.

