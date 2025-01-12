Om Birla visits BAPS temple in UK, says their work shows power and influence of India

London [UK], January 12 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, popularly known as BAPS, is a global platform for Indian religion, culture, service and human values.

Birla, during his visit to the United Kingdom offered prayers at the BAPS Shri Swami Narayan Temple in north-west London's area of Neasden.

In a post on X, he said, "It was a great pleasure to visit Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London and experience this unique treasure of Indian culture.

This temple is not only a centre of spirituality but also a global platform for Indian religion, culture, service and human values. The work of #BAPS shows the power and influence of India in the whole world. I congratulate Swaminarayan BAPS organization for their service work."

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1878348322941161625

The details of Speaker Birla's visit were shared by the temple authorities on Sunday.

The temple authorities shared that Speaker Birla offered prayers, performed rituals and learnt about the impactful work of BAPS across UK and Europe.

Popularly known as the Neasden Temple, it shared the details of the Speaker's visit on X.

"It was a pleasure to welcome Hon. Shri @ombirlakota, Speaker of the @LokSabhaSectt of India, to #NeasdenTemple this evening. Mr Birla offered prayers during darshan of the murtis, performed abhishek, and gained insights into the impactful work of @BAPS across the UK and Europe, in particular the progress of the upcoming mandir in Paris, France. We deeply value this enriching exchange and look forward to strengthening the bonds between India and the UK."

https://x.com/NeasdenTemple/status/1878183693316960650

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on November 5. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on November 15 visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London on November 27, wherein he offered prayers and interacted with the seer community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav in Ahmedabad via video conferencing on December 7, said BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) volunteers are empowering the most marginalised in society and it is source of inspiration for people.

