Omaha Shooting: 3 Officers Injured in Firing at QuikTrip Gas Station in Nebraska, Suspect Killed

Three police officers were injured in a shooting near a gas station in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, December 4. The incident took place near a QuikTrip gas station when an exchange of fire between officers and a suspect in his 20s. 

The gunman had earlier shot a 61-year-old man several times in the chest in the afternoon at the grocery store, Independent UK quoted a police chief, Todd Schmaderer. After the incident at the store, police traced him through his car's registration to the QuikTrip gas station.

The suspect went inside the restroom at the fuel station and came out, and began firing on the officers, resulting in injuries. Two officers were shot and a third was injured by shrapnel. The officers retaliated the firing and killing the suspect on the spot.

The officers were transported to a nearby hospital and said to be stable. The officer who was injured by shrapnel was discharged from the hospital. 

