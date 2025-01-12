Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik presides over student festival

Muscat [Oman], January 12 : A student festival themed 'Oman's Renewed Renaissance' was held at Al Fateh Square in Muscat Governorate on Sunday under the royal patronage of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and in the presence of Lady Assayida Ahd Abdullah Hamed Al Busaidi, Spouse of the Sultan of Oman, the Omani Ministry of Information said in a press release.

"Prior to the arrival of the motorcade of the Sultan, as many as 1800 citizens and folklore troupes from various governorates lined up on both sides of the road, welcoming Haitham bin Tarik. The Royal Music Band, a group of camel riders and knights also took part as they chanted words of loyalty and gratitude to the Sultan. They also expressed pride and joy on this national occasion," the release stated.

Haitham bin Tarik was greeted at Al Fateh Square by Madiha Ahmed Al Shibani, Minister of Education, and Sheikh Saba'a bin Hamdan Al Sa'adi, Secretary General of the National Celebrations.

When Haitham bin Tarik ascended the Royal dais, the music band played the Royal anthem.

After that, the festival started with a picturesque "Welcoming Tableau" that exhibited Omani people's overwhelming feelings of joy and happiness over this great occasion, as per the release.

The second tableau, "Knowledge," symbolised education, being a fundamental pillar of sustainable development seen in the context of Oman Vision 2040. It also underlined the related tracks of innovation, research and all that pertains to the refinement of the nation's capabilities.

The third tableau, "A Promise Fulfilled", incarnated the accomplishments made during the 5 years of Oman's Renewed Renaissance, the attention and follow-up accorded to different sectors and the extent to which these influenced the overall march of nation-building.

In the fourth tableau, "Oman, the Land of Peace", the participants expressed pride over the originality of Oman's civilization, based on the pillars of Shura (consultation) and peace, being the approach and principle that establish strong bonds among the people of Oman.

The fifth tableau, "Oman Across Ages", a group of citizens from different governorates of theSultanate of Oman joined student formations, who all showcased Omani heritage and folklore. Through this tableau, the people of Oman expressed their sincere love for the homeland and their loyalty to His Majesty the Sultan. It demonstrated Omani people's keenness to revive their folk arts and heritage, generation after generation.

The finale portrayed sentiments of allegiance and gratitude to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and the pledge to move forward under his wise leadership towards wide horizons of progress and prosperity in the realm of Oman's Renewed Renaissance and sustainable growth.

Alongside, the festival was attended by members of the Royal Family, Al Busaid dignitaries, Chairmen of the State Council and Shura Council, ministers, advisers, commanders of the Sultan's Armed Forces (SAF) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP), heads of the Diplomatic Missions accredited to the Sultanate of Oman, members of the State Council and Shura Council, undersecretaries, judges, senior officers, editors-in-chief of local and foreign newspapers, heads of associations and clubs, citizens and families of the participating students.

As many as 8,000 participants from the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman took part in the festival, which celebrates the 5th anniversary of the Sultan's Accession Day, flagging off Oman's Renewed Renaissance.

