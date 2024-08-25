Oman's Foreign Minister to visit Nepal, discussions to focus on strengthening ties

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 25 : Oman's Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, is set to make an official visit to Nepal from August 26-27. During his visit, he will engage in bilateral meetings with his Nepali counterpart, focusing on discussions to further enhance the ties between Nepal and Oman.

At the invitation of Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Government of Nepal, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Oman is paying an official visit to Nepal on August 26-27 August 2024, a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal said.

Notably, the two Foreign Ministers will hold bilateral meetings and discuss various matters on further strengthening Nepal-Oman relations. The Foreign Minister of Oman will pay a courtesy call to the President and Prime Minister of Nepal.

The Foreign Minister of Oman will leave Kathmandu on August 27, 2024, the release added.

Nepal and Oman established their diplomatic relations on 21 January 1977, according to the official website of the Embassy of Nepal in Muscat, Oman. The relations between the two countries have always remained cordial and friendly. Mutual trust, respect, understanding and cooperation form the strong basis of bilateral relations between two countries.

The Nepal government opened its embassy in Muscat on September 1, 2013.

Nepal and Oman share similar views on several global agendas and issues. Both countries are members of the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), G-77, ACD and some other international forums. They have been working together and also playing an active role in these forums for the promotion of international peace and security, collective progress, prosperity as well as the well-being of global citizens, according Embassy of Nepal in Muscat.

