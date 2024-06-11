Omar Al-Darai participates in 48th Hajj and Umrah Symposium

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI/WAM): Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, Head of the Emirates Pilgrims Affairs Office, and His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Authority and Deputy Head of the Pilgrims Affairs Office, attended this morning the proceedings of the Grand Hajj Symposium in its 48th edition. Titled "Observe the Sharia Permissions and Adherence to the Regulations Approved in the Hajj Rite," which was attended by more than 500 participants from scholars and thinkers of the Islamic world.

The symposium's agenda included a welcome speech by His Excellency Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while the first main session of the symposium was titled "Sharia and Jurisprudential Permits in Hajj," and the second session touched on "The Jurisprudence of Permission and its Impact on Facilitating the Hajj Rite."

A presentation was then given on the Hajj season entitled "Promoting Comprehensive Citizenship and Building Bridges," and the symposium concluded by honoring the partners of the Hajj and Umrah Symposium. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor