Omicron disruption minimal, production gaining steam: Maruti Suzuki

New Delhi, Feb 8 The Covid-19 pandemic's third wave has had a minimal impact on production as well as demand, said automobile major Maruti Suzuki.

Notably, the third wave's disruption has been less severe than previous phases of the pandemic.

In a conversation with , Maruti Suzuki India's Senior Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Shashank Srivastava said the company as well as the industry has coped well with the third wave.

He pointed out that it took the company 90 days to reach from 0-to-6,000 units production per day during the first wave.

"In the second wave, it took us only 18 days to reach this mark. We were able to recover in a short time as we had a good learning experience from the first wave which was implemented in the second wave," Srivastava said.

"In the third wave, there has hardly been any disruption with respect to bookings, demand or even the supply chain."

Last month, the auto major sold a total of 154,379 units which was lower than the off-take of 160,752 units reported in January 2021, on account of lower production.

Furthermore, he cited that an easing in semiconductor supply issue.

"You can see next

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor