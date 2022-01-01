Omicron: South Africa succeeds in controlling spread of omicron, see drop in number of cases

A relieving information has surfaced from South Africa against the backdrop of Omicron. The number of omicron patients in South Africa has dropped dramatically. However, a government statement said there was a slight increase in the death toll. Meanwhile, the country's night curfew rules have been lifted following a drop in the number of patients. The first case of omicron was found in South Africa. Strict restrictions were then imposed on the country. As a result, the number of patients in the country is declining. As a result, other restrictions on corona from the country will be relaxed.

The first omicron to be found in South Africa had alarmed the whole world. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the world against a wave of delta and omicron infections. However, the number of patients in South Africa is now declining. The number of patients in almost all the states across the country has declined. A statement issued after the meeting of South Africa's special cabinet said that the number of patients admitted to the hospital has also decreased. In the third week of December, 1 lakh 27 thousand 753 new patients were found in South Africa. However, the fourth week of December saw a sharp decline in the number of patients. 89 thousand 781 patients were registered in this last week.

Meanwhile, the night curfew has been lifted from South Africa. Businesses will also be allowed to sell alcohol in accordance with the general licensing rules. For public events, 1000 people may be allowed in closed halls at a time and 2000 in open space or 50 per cent of the capacity of the space may be allowed to attend the event. Citizens of the country are required to wear masks and are urged to adhere to public health protocols.

