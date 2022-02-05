Omicron spreading due to rats? here's what scientists said

The new variant of the Corona, the Omicron, has raised concerns around the world. This variant spreads very fast compared to other variants. As a result, the number of patients is increasing rapidly. What exactly is the origin of this Omicron variant? Researchers around the world are trying to find out. Researchers are working day and night on the Omicron variant. Scientists in China have made big claims about the Omicron variant. Researchers in China have released their report. According to researchers in China, omicrons originated from rats.

The discovery was made by researchers at Nankai University in Tianjin and the National Institute for Communicable Disease Control and Prevention. He has released his research. The research is published in the journal Bio safety and Biosecurity. According to this new research, the corona virus passed from humans to rats. It then mutated several times and came into humans in the form of an omicron from a rat.

Research has revealed many things about the Omicron variant, which may not be the case in other variants. Five mutations of the omicron variant have been found in humans, similar to those found in rat lungs. According to researchers, no information has been uncovered about the origin of the omicron. More than 50 mutations of omicron have been found so far.



