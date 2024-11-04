On Australia visit, Jaishankar opens new Indian consulate in Brisbane, pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Brisbane [Australia], November 4 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is on a five day visit to Australia on Monday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane, reinforcing Gandhi's enduring message of peace and harmony.

In a social media post, Jaishankar said Gandhi's ideals continue to resonate worldwide.

He took to X to share "Offered my tribute this morning to Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane. His message of peace and harmony resonate through the world." This act of homage underscores Gandhi's global influence on principles of peace and unity.

He also inaugurated the new Consulate General of India in Brisbane.

"Delighted to formally inaugurate new Consulate General of India in Brisbane today. It will contribute to strengthening India's ties with Queensland state, promoting trade, fostering educational linkages and serving the diaspora. Thank H.E Dr. Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland and Ministers @Ros_Bates_MP and @FionaSimpsonMP for joining the inauguration ceremony," he posted on X.

Jaishankar also posted on meeting with Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, in Brisbane today.

"Discussed opportunities and ways to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation with the Queensland state," he said on X.

Earlier, Jaishankar also extended greetings to the Kingdom of Tonga on their National Day. In his post on X, he conveyed, "Warm Greetings to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Tonga on their National Day. Committed to deepening our Pacific Island cooperation." His message reflects India's commitment to strengthening ties with Pacific Island nations.

Jaishankar who is on five-day official visit from November 3 to November 7 to Australia . During this time, he is set to inaugurate India's fourth consulate in the country. His visit also includes co-chairing the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in Canberra.

During his address to the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Jaishankar articulated the importance of these democracies and the significance of QUAD - a four-member grouping, comprising India, US, Japan, and Australia and said that it has a bigger purpose in shaping a stable global order, collaborating beyond mere security concerns.

He further elaborated that the QUAD nations share not only democratic values and market economies but also a commitment to global contributions, positioning them as maritime nations with a shared agenda. Jaishankar pointed out that the QUAD is not solely a security alliance; it encompasses a broader agenda that includes various areas of collaboration.

This diplomatic engagement aims to fortify the India-Australia partnership and enhance cooperation in various sectors.

