On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in African Union Mid-Year coordination meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (AUMYCM) held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan delivered a speech in which he reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with African nations.

He highlighted key initiatives in several vital sectors, including health, renewable energy, infrastructure, education, development, and food security.

In addition, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan emphasised the UAE's continued dedication to expanding cooperation with African Union member states in areas of mutual interest, such as climate action, food security, digital innovation, and youth empowerment.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a strategic health partnership in Africa between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the African Union, in the presence of heads of state attending the AUMYCM.

During the signing ceremony, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan stated, "This MoU reflects our shared aspirations to achieve a tangible and sustainable impact in African communities - aspirations that serve as a foundation for long-term cooperation in the healthcare sector."

The MoU reaffirms the commitment of the UAE and of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promoting public health, supporting healthcare systems, and improving access to essential medical services.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan's participation in the AUMYCM underscores the UAE's commitment to multilateral cooperation and to fostering enduring partnerships grounded in mutual respect and a shared vision. (ANI/WAM)

