On Eid Al-Adha, calls for action highlight Uyghur and Turkic Muslims' plight in Xinjiang

Washington, DC [US], June 17 : As Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, organisations advocating for the rights of Uyghur and Turkic Muslims in East Turkistan (Xinjiang province of China) have issued poignant messages calling for global solidarity and action.

These appeals highlight the dire human rights situation in the region, urging the international community to stand against the ongoing persecution under Chinese rule.

In a post on X, the East Turkistan Government in Exile extended greetings on X while drawing attention to the plight of the Uyghur and Turkic Muslim communities.

"On this sacred #EidAlAdha, we reflect on faith and resilience. We implore the global #Muslim community to stand with the #Uyghur/Turkic Muslims of Occupied #EastTurkistan, who face genocide and are denied their faith. Unite in prayer and action for their dignity and independence," the message reads.

Similarly, the East Turkistan National Movement also conveyed Eid Al-Adha greetings, urging the global community to remember those suffering under Chinese occupation.

"As you gather with loved ones to celebrate this sacred holiday, please remember and pray for the Muslims in Occupied #EastTurkistan, who are facing colonization and genocide under Chinese occupation," the organization posted.

https://x.com/ETExileGov/status/1802174897113739396

They further called for collective action, stating, "Stand with us in demanding an end to China's relentless persecution, and join us in our call for justice, liberation, and the restoration of the East Turkistani people's dignity, faith, and independence."

The East Turkistan National Movement has been at the forefront of efforts to end what it terms the "ongoing Uyghur Genocide," promoting democracy, political and human rights, and striving to restore East Turkistan's freedom and independence.

Their messages on this significant Islamic holiday aim to mobilise support from the global Muslim community and beyond, emphasising the urgent need for international intervention.

The situation in East Turkistan, officially known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region by China, has been a critical human rights issue.

Reports of mass detentions, forced labour, and severe restrictions on religious practices have drawn widespread condemnation from human rights organisations and governments worldwide.

Despite these efforts, the Chinese government has consistently denied accusations of genocide and human rights abuses, asserting that their actions in the region are aimed at combating extremism and promoting economic development.

The Eid al-Adha messages from the East Turkistan Government in Exile and the East Turkistan National Movement serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by Uyghur and Turkic Muslims.

As they celebrate this holy occasion, these organisations urge the international community to unite in prayer and action to support their quest for justice, freedom, and the preservation of their cultural and religious heritage.

