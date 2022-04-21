On Pakistan PM Shehbaz's directive, prices of sugar, flour slashed in Punjab

On the directives of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the prices of flour and sugar have been slashed in the country's most populous region Punjab.

On Wednesday, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the federal cabinet gave the final nod for the reduction in prices of sugar and flour.

The government has slashed the price of 10kg flour bag from Rs550 to Rs400 in Punjab till Eid and per kilogram price of sugar from Rs75 to Rs70, Daily Pakistan reported.

Aurangzeb, who was flanked by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, said the decision was taken in the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The premier directed price reduction of basic commodities, Marriyum said, adding that the subsidized flour will be available everywhere in Punjab.

Earlier, PM Sharif announced a massive relief package for public and private employees soon after taking the charge.

In Imran Khan's regime, the Pakistan government had decided to put up the entire sugar stock for sale in the market amid the sugar price crisis in the country.

The former Prime Minister had claimed his government is taking all possible steps to reduce the burden on the poor and has introduced several schemes, including the Ehsas Ration programme, Kamyab Pakistan programme, Kissan Card, and other programmes.

( With inputs from ANI )

