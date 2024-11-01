One arrested, one suspect wanted in Colwood shooting and arson incident

Colwood, BC [Canada], November 1 : A man has been arrested, and another remains at large following a violent incident involving a shooting and arson in Colwood earlier this year.

On October 30, police took 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra of Winnipeg into custody, charging him with Discharge of a Firearm with Intent and Arson related to events on September 2, 2024, where shots were fired at a residence, and two vehicles were set ablaze, an official press release by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stated.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, also connected to the incident, remains wanted on similar charges and is believed to be in India.

West Shore RCMP officer Cpl. Nancy Saggar said, "In the early morning hours of September 2nd, 2024, West Shore RCMP officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired at and into a residence near the 3300 block of Raven Court in Colwood. Police officers arrived to also find two vehicles on fire at that location. One resident inside that home was evacuated safely and Colwood Fire Department assisted in putting out the fires. On October 30th, 2024, 25-year-old Abjit Kingra of Winnipeg has been arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm with intent as well as arson. He currently remains in custody. Police are still looking for one outstanding suspect in relation to this crime. Unendorsed warrants have been issued for 23-year-old Vikram Sharma for unlawful discharge of a firearm with intent as well as arson. Police believe that Vikram Sharma is now in India."

Police were alerted on September 2 to reports of gunfire and discovered two vehicles engulfed in flames at the scene on Ravenwood Road. Evidence indicated that multiple rounds were fired into a residence. Emergency responders evacuated a resident, and the Colwood Fire Department extinguished the vehicle fires, preventing further spread.

Following weeks of investigation, authorities apprehended Abjeet Kingra in Ontario, where he is set to make his first court appearance. Kingra faces charges of Discharge of a Firearm with Intent and Arson, reported RCMP.

West Shore RCMP have also issued an unendorsed arrest warrant for Vikram Sharma, last known to be residing in Winnipeg but believed to have traveled to India. Sharma is wanted on the same charges as Kingra: Discharge of a Firearm with Intent and Arson.

Law enforcement does not currently have a photo of Sharma to share, but he is described as a South Asian male, standing 5'9" (180 cm) tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs (90 kg), with black hair and brown eyes.

In a statement regarding the ongoing investigation, West Shore RCMP Officer in Charge Superintendent Todd Preston said, "West Shore RCMP officers have been working diligently through this investigation, which has led to the identification of the suspects involved. We will continue to pursue this investigation as well as the outstanding suspect until they have been located and arrested," RCMP stated in the press release.

The investigation remains active, and police are urging anyone with information regarding Vikram Sharma's whereabouts to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

