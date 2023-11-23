One IDF unit fires 13,000 shells at Hamas

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 (ANI/TPS): The IDF said that over 13,000 shells were fired at Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets, hundreds of terrorists were eliminated, and anti-tank squads were thwarted on their way to fire on Israeli forces in Gaza over the past month by the 454th Brigade.

The 454th Brigade, which includes the aerial and artillery fire of the 252nd Division, has been operating for a month in the Gaza City area. The brigade provided fire support to the forces of the division fighting in the area of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia. It also used aerial fire with the help of fighter jets and other aircraft and artillery fire, which includes dozens of 155 mm cannons and rocket launchers.

The fire formed a pillar of cloud for forces manoeuvring in the field and prevented anti-tank fire and sniping attempts at our forces. The brigade was responsible for a number of significant operational successes and for the elimination of many terrorists, from the air and on land, with the help of air and artillery support, while cooperating closely with the forces. (ANI/TPS)

