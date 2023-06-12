One killed due to gas suffocation at coal mine in Afghanistan's Baghlan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 12 : A coal miner died at a coal mine in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan due to gas suffocation, reported Khaama Press.

The accident occurred when a toxic gas leak occurred in the mine, leaving another person unconscious, the officials said on Sunday.

The gas leak incident took place on Saturday, in the Tala-o-Barfak district. As a result, one miner died, and another became unconscious; the fainting miner had been transferred to a hospital, the statement from the provincial police office said, according to Khaama Press.

In coal mines in the Baghlan province, four miners suffocated to death last month as well.

Four coal mine workers perished on May 23 as a result of two separate gas explosions in the Afghan province of Baghlan's Tale Barfak and Jalgah districts. The two incidents were confirmed by Abdullah Hamid, the head of the Taliban mines in Baghlan.

In the first incident, two brothers named Nazmir and Abdulsir lost their lives after suffocating while working in a coal mine in the Tale Barfak region's "Peshte Marq" hamlet, reported Khaama Press.

Mining accidents have become very frequent in Afghanistan amid unsafe mining practices, poor equipment, and untrained workers looking for hidden wealth frequently resulting in the deaths of miners in the war-torn country, reported Khaama Press.

Moreover, the lives of the miners are in danger due to the unusual mining techniques.

