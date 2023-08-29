One person killed in Kupiansk due to Russian shelling, says Ukraine 

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 29 : One person has been killed in Ukraine's Kupiansk due to Russian shelling, the governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv oblast, Oleh Syniehubov said, according to Al Jazeera.

In a statement on his Telegram, Syniehubov said, “A 45-year-old civilian man died as a result of artillery shelling. The building of the meat processing plant where the deceased worked as a security guard was damaged."

“An apartment building and a private household were also damaged in the city. A 67-year-old man was wounded by shrapnel. He refused hospitalisation,” he said, according to Al Jazeera.

In the early hours of Monday, at least two people were killed and five others were injured after Russia launched a missile strike on a Ukraine village, CNN reported citing a senior Ukrainian official.

Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's office, said the strike caused an explosion at an oil mill in the village of Hoholeve.

Local officials said search operations and the removal of rubble are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters that its Air Defense Troops have foiled Kyiv's attempt to attack Russian territory with an aircraft-type drone and shot it down in the Moscow Region, as per TASS News Agency.

"On August 28, at about 4:30 am Moscow time, the Air Defense Troops foiled another attempt of the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory with an aircraft-type drone. It was destroyed in the air over the territory of the Lyubertsy district of the Moscow Region," the ministry said.

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War which began in 2014.

The invasion has killed tens of thousands on both sides. Russian forces have been accused of mass civilian casualties and of torturing captured Ukrainian soldiers. Earlier in July, Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain initiative, an agreement that had permitted Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports a year ago, despite the war, to help alleviate a global food crisis.

