One soldier, 4 terrorists killed in military operation in Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 1 The Pakistani Army conducted an operation in the Bannu district of the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing four terrorists, the military said.

The Inter-Services of Public Relations (ISPR), the army's media wing, said on Saturday that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Jani Khel area of Bannu after receiving information about the presence of the terrorists.

"During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and the terrorists," said the ISPR, adding that the troops killed four of the terrorists.

According to the ISPR, one soldier died during the exchange of fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ISPR added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who had been involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent civil.

Following the fire exchange, the security forces started a search and cleansing operation to eliminate any other terrorists.

